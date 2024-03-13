Kullu DC reviews Lok Sabha poll preparations

Kullu, March 12

The Deputy Commissioner, Torul S Raveesh, who is also the District Returning Officer, today presided over a meeting regarding the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections here today.

She instructed all returning and assistant returning officers to visit their respective areas and check the arrangements at the booth level. She stressed on providing basic facilities at all polling stations. The Deputy Commissioner told the officers to prepare a list of necessary facilities to be required at the polling stations.

She also instructed the officials to complete the processes of appointing nodal officers, along with forming an expenditure monitoring committee and completion of work related to EVM management, human resource management and training in a time bound manner.

To implement the Model Code of Conduct in letter and spirit, instructions were given to the officials to work as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India for appointing a complaint monitoring cell, district nodal officer and district nodal officer for health at the district level.

In another meeting regarding the outline of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign activities, the Deputy Commissioner discussed the action plan of the campaign and stressed that not a single eligible person should be left out from voting in order to strengthen democracy.

The District Returning Officer said various activities should be organised to increase the voting percentage and make the new voters aware of their right to vote. She also instructed all sub-divisional officers of the district to organise at least one major voter awareness activity under the SVEEP campaign.

Besides, the officials were told to organise voter awareness programmes focusing on the youth, elderly, specially-abled and women in coordination with the Rural Development and Welfare Department and Nehru Yuva Kendra. — OC







