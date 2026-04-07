Kullu DC reviews progress of disaster mitigation projects

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Anurag Chander Sharma chaired a meeting regarding the schemes being implemented under the State Disaster Mitigation Fund here yesterday. The meeting, attended by Additional District Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, District Revenue Officer Surabhi Negi, Executive Engineer BC Negi of the Public Works Department, and Executive Engineer Amit Kumar of the Jal Shakti Department, focused on expediting priority projects.

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During the meeting, the DC directed officials from the Public Works and Jal Shakti departments to complete formalities for the most critical schemes on a priority basis. This would enable the proposals to be submitted for approval from the Project Approval Committee (PAC) and Technical Approval Committee (TAC). Officials informed the meeting that out of 14 schemes under the Jal Shakti Department, three ultra-essential ones were being prioritised. Similarly, out of 20 public works schemes, six were identified for expedited execution, with all necessary formalities currently underway.

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Meanwhile, residents of Akhara have expressed hope that critical work, including drainage in the Math area and removal of landslide debris hanging precariously over the densely populated Inner Akhara Bazar, would be completed before the monsoon. However, local residents voiced deep frustration over the sluggish pace of ground-level action.

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Anju, a widow and resident of Akhara, stated that her house was severely damaged in September last year, yet even the debris had not been cleared. Another widow, Kanchan, said she and her family were spending sleepless nights due to the dangerously hanging debris. Neelam, also a widow, alleged that despite repeated assurances, debris remained on her property. Sita, another widow from Inner Akhara Bazar, reported that her house was completely demolished, leaving her with little hope of rehabilitation from the government.

While residents thanked the administration for its efforts, they raised serious concerns over slow paperwork. “More than seven months have passed, and nothing has been done on the ground,” they said. A senior citizen, Vivek, demanded time-bound execution and accountability. He noted that while the administration had declared the region a red zone, no alternative arrangements had been provided despite assurances, nor had any landslide mitigation work been carried out.