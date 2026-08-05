Kullu DC, SP transferred in compliance with HC order on Manali rave parties

Abiding by the high court order, the state government on Tuesday transferred Kullu DC Anurag Sharma and SP Madan Lal to facilitate an impartial inquiry into rave parties held in Manali forests.

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With the Supreme Court also refusing to grant relief against the high court’s directive to transfer the two officers, the state eventually ordered the transfers. The case will be heard in the high court on Wednesday.

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The government has appointed 2019-batch IPS officer Abhishek as SP, Kullu. Additional charge of DC has been given to Surjit Rathore. Abhishek, who was serving as SP (Law and Order) at Police Headquarters here, will replace Madan Lal, who has been asked to report to State Police Headquarters till further orders. The government is likely to appoint a regular DC for Kullu later.

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The transfers are being viewed as compliance with the high court order, which took note of the district administration’s failure to prevent rave parties in Manali forests.

The high court had taken cognisance of large-scale music events held at Green Forest-I and Green Forest-II in Grahan near Kasol from June 7 to June 11, 2026. The events reportedly attracted thousands of participants from across India and abroad on payment of hefty entry fees.

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The court had directed the state government to transfer the Kullu DC, SP and the concerned SDM within one week. That direction is yet to be fully complied with. The high court had said the transfers were necessary to enable an impartial inquiry into the issue. The Supreme Court also declined to interfere in the matter of transfer of the two officers.

The high court took notice of the issue following a complaint by a local resident. It ordered the registration of an FIR and constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to check such rave parties. The court remarked that this was a “classic case of abject surrender” and that the conduct of the officials “smacks of collusion” with the organisers.