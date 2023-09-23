Kullu faces LPG shortage

Our Correspondent

Kullu, September 22

There has been a shortage of LPG cylinders supplied by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) in Kullu since July. According to information, the IOCL had engaged a new firm to supply LPG cylinders from its fuel station at Mehatpur in Una but the firm was reportedly not able to meet the demand.

Earlier, the Mehatpur Truck Union used to charge Rs 25,000 a truck as carriage up to Kullu, but the new firm offered to do the same for Rs 20,000 a truck.

After a short period, however, the firm started citing the non-feasibility of continuing that arrangement at the quoted amount, thus affecting the LPG supply in Kullu.

The consumers of around 150 distributors of the IOCL across the state were affected due to that reason. Officials of the IOCL, Himachal, however, refrained from commenting on the issue, while officials of the IOCL, Punjab, could not be contacted despite repeated calls. An official of a gas agency said the LPG supply was around 40 per cent less than the demand in Kullu.

