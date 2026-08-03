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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kullu family begins indefinite fast, seeks Health Minister Shandil’s resignation

Kullu family begins indefinite fast, seeks Health Minister Shandil’s resignation

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Abhinav Vashisht
Kullu, Updated At : 09:43 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Protesters march towards the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kullu on Monday.
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The death of Rajni Sharma, aka Manju, at the Kullu Hospital has once again sparked public outrage, with the victim’s family and several social organisations launching an indefinite fast in support of their demand for the resignation of Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil.

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On Monday, more than 500 protesters gathered at Rath Maidan in Kullu and resolved to continue their fast until their demands were met. The demonstrators, including social activist Baldev Thakur (Bunti Seraji), marched to the Deputy Commissioner’s office while raising slogans against the Congress government. More than 24 police and Home Guard personnel were deployed to maintain law and order during the protest.

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The victim’s husband, Satish Sharma, accused the authorities concerned of whitewashing the investigation report and failing to take firm action against those responsible for his wife’s death. “With justice denied, an indefinite fast was our last resort,” he said. He warned that the government would bear full responsibility if the health of any protester deteriorated during the agitation.

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Thakur said that their agitation was beyond seeking justice for Manju Sharma and was aimed at reforming the state’s crumbling healthcare system. He demanded comprehensive improvements at the Regional Hospital, Kullu, along with greater accountability, transparency and better medical services.

Meanwhile, Kullu (Sadar) MLA Sunder Singh Thakur urged the protesters to raise the issue in the Assembly through their elected representatives. He said that the doctor concerned had already been suspended. He also cautioned them against creating an environment of fear in Kullu, saying doctors were now reluctant to serve at the hospital.

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Meanwhile, the protesters threatened to expand the agitation across the state if the government fails to take swift and decisive action.

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