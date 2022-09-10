Kullu girl conquers Kun peak in Kargil

Abhinav Vashisht

KULLU, SEPTEMBER 9

Ishani Singh Jamwal from Pahnala village of Kullu has created history by scaling the Kun peak of Kargil. Ishani was a member of the first women’s expedition from the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) to successfully scale 7,077-metre high Kun peak of Kargil on September 4.

The first national women expedition to Mt Kun having eight female members left for the expedition on August 24. Out of the team, four female mountaineers, Shanti Rai from Sikkim, Ishani Singh Jamwal from Himachal Pradesh, Dashmat Batti from Chhattisgarh and Sabita Mahto from Bihar successfully scaled Mt Kun.

Mt Kun is a highly technical peak in the Zanskar region of Ladakh. The other teams that had left for Mt Kun around on these dates were unable to summit the peak.

This expedition was led by Shanti Rai, who has led expeditions to several challenging peaks in India. Shanti summited the peak at 9.44 am followed by Ishani Singh Jamwal, who summited the peak at 10.11 am.

Ishani Singh was the only mountaineer from Himachal Pradesh in this national expedition of the IMF which was organised in collaboration with the Chhattisgarh government.

Ishani Singh said she felt proud to be a part of this expedition and was extremely delighted as this was her first effort scaling above 7,000m peak. She said the climb was challenging but very satisfying. She is now looking forward to scaling more peaks in future. She gave credit to her mentors and parents for the success she has achieved.

Ishani’s father Shakti Singh Jamwal and mother Nalini Singh Jamwal said that they were proud of the achievement of their daughter. Greetings also poured in in the wake of the success achieved by Ishani Singh.

#Kargil #Kullu