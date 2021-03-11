Kullu: Girls trained to be rafting guides

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 9

Girls are undertaking training to become rafting guides in Kullu. As many as 35 candidates, including six girls, participated in the 14-day second training camp organised by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports in collaboration with the Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam at the Rafting Centre at Pirdi, 3 km from here. The camp concluded on Thursday.

Earlier, nine girls had successfully completed training this year. Besides Kullu, girls from other districts had participated in the training camps. In near future, girls will also be seen conducting rafting. A total of 15 girls have been provided training at the Rafting Centre in Kullu this year.

Avinash Negi, Director, Vajpayee institute of Mountaineering, said that 34 courses had been conducted at the Pirdi Rafting Centre so far. Other activities, including rafting, were conducted there. More than 1,000 participants had taken training and were earning their livelihood.