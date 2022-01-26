Kullu: Hope for restoration of Bhootnath bridge revives

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, January 25

The hope for the restoration of the Bhootnath bridge, lying closed since January 6, 2019, after it developed cracks, have been revived as experts from Dubai have suggested a solution after analysing the condition of the bridge.

According to sources, the experts from Freyssinet Menard Company, carrying out repair work since January 2020, have come to the conclusion that there was need to install a pillar at the place where the bridge is inclined.

KK Sharma, Superintending Engineer, Public Works Department (PWD), Kullu, said the experts had suggested providing support at the centre erecting a pillar. They had been asked to submit the drawings and other details within a week. A technical team of the PWD would study the reports and experts from Delhi would also analyse the design. After approval, the work of retrofitting would begin.

The company is carrying out the repair work of the damaged bridge at a cost of Rs 2.68 crore. Now, additional budget would have to be allocated for carrying out the job of providing support pillar to the bridge. The 95-metre double-lane bridge, constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore, developed cracks and leaned from the centre within five years of its construction. The bridge connects the Kullu bypass road to the town.