Kullu horror: Delhi-registered car driver arrested in fatal hit-and-run case

In a shocking and brutal incident, a Delhi-registered Swift car driver allegedly ran over a pedestrian, dragged him for 25 feet, and then reversed the vehicle crushing him again, resulting in the man's death on the spot in the Farm area on Naggar road on Monday.

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According to eyewitness Om Prakash, he was heading towards the town after getting his vehicle washed when a speeding car overtook him. He claims the car had two young men and a woman inside, with loud music playing and the occupants were allegedly consuming beer while travelling. He said that the driver appeared to be intoxicated.

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The witness alleged that the driver, identified as 29-year-old Vikrant Vij from Karol Bagh, New Delhi, was driving on the wrong side when he hit 60-year-old pedestrian Ram Krishan, a local resident, who was walking along the roadside. After the collision, Vij allegedly dragged the victim for approximately 25 feet before reversing the car and running over him a second time.

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Local residents managed to stop the driver when he tried to flee the scene. Police arrived promptly and took the body into custody for post-mortem examination.

Kullu Superintendent of Police Madan Lal Kaushal confirmed that a case has been registered against the main accused under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Statements from witnesses have been recorded under Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

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“Vij has been arrested, and other occupants of the vehicle are being questioned,” said SP Kaushal.