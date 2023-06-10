Kullu hospital’s section to get doctors soon: Shandil

Our Correspondent

Kullu, June 9

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said today that doctors and paramedical staff would soon be posted in the maternal and child health (MCH) section of the Regional Hospital here. Shandil, who is on a two-day visit to Kullu district, inspected the hospital.

The minister, while informally talking with mediapersons later, said that the issue of creation of posts of doctor and paramedical staff in the MCH section of the hospital would be taken up in the upcoming Cabinet meeting.

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had inaugurated the MCH section, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 12.95 crore, on June 18, 2022. However, the government was yet to notify the increase in the number of posts of doctor and paramedic staff after the addition of the new facility. As many as 72 posts, including six of specialist doctors, were sanctioned to the facility that runs two gynaecology and paediatric OPDs each. The existing staff of the hospital is currently operating this 100-bed facility.

Shandil said that the government would set up a health centre equipped with all latest health facilities in every Assembly constituency of the state. He added, “The state government is paying special attention to strengthening primary health centres and community health centres established in rural areas, so that people can get all kinds of modern facilities near their homes to reduce pressure on the district hospital.”

He said that it was due to the efforts of Kullu MLA and Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Sunder Singh Thakur that development in the district, including in the health sector, had got a new momentum. He added that there were immense possibilities of medical tourism in the state, which could strengthen the economy of local people.

The minister said that the possibility of starting an air ambulance were being explored and infrastructure was being developed for the purpose. Shandil added that Kullu district would be given priority whenever a new medical college was opened in the state.

He appreciated the hospital administration for cleanliness in the institution. The CPS apprised the Health Minister about development works being done in the health and other sectors in the district. Kullu Chief Medical Officer Dr Nag Raj Panwar informed the minister about the facilities being provided to patients in the hospital.