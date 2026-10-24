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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kullu hotels packed for Dasehra, Manali occupancy crosses 50%

Kullu hotels packed for Dasehra, Manali occupancy crosses 50%

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:10 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Devotees carry palanquins of deities on the third day of the seven-day International Kullu Dussehra festival in Kullu. PTI
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After a prolonged spell of sluggish business, the tourism industry of Kullu-Manali is witnessing a welcome revival, with the International Kullu Dasehra festival drawing visitors to the valley and improving hotel occupancy. With the week-long celebrations underway, tourism stakeholders are hopeful that the improving trend will gather momentum ahead of the Diwali holiday season.

The festival, which began on Wednesday, has brought a noticeable influx of tourists to Kullu and surrounding destinations, offering a much-needed boost to businesses dependent on visitor arrivals.

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Anup Thakur, president of the Kullu-Manali Paryatan Vikas Mandal, said that the International Kullu Dasehra was among Himachal Pradesh’s most significant cultural events, attracting visitors from across the country and abroad. Beyond showcasing the valley’s rich heritage, the festival generated economic opportunities for tourism-related businesses, he said.

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“Like every year, the International Kullu Dasehra festival has given fresh impetus to the tourism industry of Kullu-Manali. A significant tourist rush is being witnessed in the region, which is an encouraging sign for tourism stakeholders,” Thakur said.

The festival’s biggest draw is its centuries-old deity tradition, with hundreds of local gods and goddesses gathering for the annual congregation. The colourful processions, religious rituals and cultural performances offer visitors a glimpse into the valley’s distinctive spiritual traditions, setting the event apart from other cultural festivals in the country.

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The surge in visitors is beginning to reflect in hotel bookings. Roshan Thakur, president of the Hoteliers Association Manali, said several hotels in Kullu town were operating at near-full capacity, while room occupancy in parts of Manali had crossed 50 per cent.

He termed the improvement encouraging for an industry awaiting a stronger flow of tourists and expressed hope that arrivals would rise further as the festival progresses. The tourism sector is now looking towards Diwali, traditionally an important holiday period for travel. Hoteliers expect room occupancy in Manali to cross 90 per cent around the festival, provided the current momentum in tourist arrivals continues.

Running for seven days, the International Kullu Dasehra offers visitors a mix of religious traditions and cultural entertainment. Performances at the historic Lal Chand Prarthi Kala Kendra showcase the region’s folk music, dance and artistic heritage, adding to the festival’s appeal.

Tourism stakeholders believe the benefits of the increased footfall will extend beyond hotels to restaurants, taxi operators, travel agencies, shopkeepers and other businesses reliant on tourism. With the Kullu Dasehra providing the initial push and Diwali approaching, the industry is hoping the festive season will translate into sustained business and a stronger tourism recovery for the valley.

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