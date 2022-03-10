Kullu: India's apple quality is low, says scientist

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 9

India is at the fourth place in the world in apple production but at a much lower slot in quality. India’s horticulture lags behind in adopting new technology and as a result the apple quality is low, said a foreign scientist here today. He stated this while addressing more than 800 horticulturists from across the district at an awareness camp organised by Vijay Fertilizers under the banner of Nutri Feed at Mohal, 4 km from here.

Another scientist made the orchardists aware about new technologies. He said that India would be at the forefront in the quality of apple if the gardeners adopt new techniques. He added that the horticulturists should pay attention to improving the quality of their fruit, which would bring prosperity to them.

Yogesh Chandra, Vice-Chairman of Nutri Feed, said that awareness camps were being organised to inform horticulturists about the new techniques and how fertilisers and pesticides should be used and what dosage was required by plants at what time.

Ambhoj Sood from Vijay Fertilizers thanked the foreign scientists for providing important information and the officials of Nutri Feed for organising the camp. —

#himachal apple