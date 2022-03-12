Kullu-Keylong bus service resumes

Mandi, March 11
The HRTC resumed its bus service on the Kullu-Keylong-Udaipur route after two months today to facilitate residents of the Lahaul valley.
After heavy snow at Atal Tunnel and its nearby places on the Manali-Leh highway in the first week of January, the road had been blocked for the movement of buses.
The BRO completed the widening of the road between Manali and Keylong via Atal Tunnel for the movement of buses yesterday.
Regional Manager of the HRTC Depot at Keylong Mangal Menepa said: “We are trying to restore the bus service on local routes. Several routes are still closed because of snow on the link roads.”
The NHAI also restored the Aut-Luhri highway via Jalori Pass after three weeks yesterday. Now, residents of Anni and Nirmand would travel easily to Kullu. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
4 terrorists killed, 1 held in separate encounters in J-K
The encounters take place in Pulwama, Ganderbal and Kupwara ...
7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi
13 fire tenders rushed to the site
Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study
Speculative, may create panic: Govt
Bhagwant Mann to stake claim to form govt in Punjab
Oath on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan in Nawanshahr
US President Biden nominates Indian-origin political activist Shefali Razdan as his envoy to Netherlands
An immigrant to the US from Kashmir, Duggal, 50, has been ra...