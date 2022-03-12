Kullu-Keylong bus service resumes

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 11

The HRTC resumed its bus service on the Kullu-Keylong-Udaipur route after two months today to facilitate residents of the Lahaul valley.

After heavy snow at Atal Tunnel and its nearby places on the Manali-Leh highway in the first week of January, the road had been blocked for the movement of buses.

The BRO completed the widening of the road between Manali and Keylong via Atal Tunnel for the movement of buses yesterday.

Regional Manager of the HRTC Depot at Keylong Mangal Menepa said: “We are trying to restore the bus service on local routes. Several routes are still closed because of snow on the link roads.”

The NHAI also restored the Aut-Luhri highway via Jalori Pass after three weeks yesterday. Now, residents of Anni and Nirmand would travel easily to Kullu. —