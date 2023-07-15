Kullu KVK suffers massive damage

Our Correspondent

Palampur, July 14

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at the Bajaura farm in Kullu district has suffered extensive damages as the overflowing Beas river entered the KVK farm area.

HP Agriculture University (HPAU) Vice-Chancellor Prof HK Chaudhary was told this during a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

