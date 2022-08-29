Kullu lad gets Canadian scholarship

Our Correspondent

Kullu, August 28

A student, Alankrit Verma, has brought laurels to the town as he has been awarded with the prestigious ‘Lester B Pearson International Scholarship’ by the University of Toronto, Canada.

Alankrit is one of the two students in the world chosen for the scholarship in the Computer Science Department of the university. His entire expenses for the four-year degree will be borne by the university. The scholarship has been conferred on 37 international students of different departments this year. The scholarship was started in 2017 to commemorate former Canadian Prime Minister and Noble Peace Prize winner Lester B Pearson.

#Kullu