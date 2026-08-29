Kullu, Lahaul and Mandi uneasy over Chenab-Beas link after Nepal disaster

The recent disaster in Nepal has revived apprehensions among residents of Lahaul, Kullu-Manali and Mandi over the proposed Chenab-Beas River Link Project, with locals and public representatives warning that diverting water into the Beas basin could heighten flood risks in an already fragile Himalayan region.

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The Rs 2,356-crore project envisages diverting water from the Chandra river into the Beas through an approximately 8.7-km tunnel beneath the Pir Panjal range. The project is reportedly aimed at generating around 4,000 MW of electricity. However, growing concerns over extreme weather events, landslides and recurring floods have prompted calls for a fresh assessment of its safety and environmental implications.

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Kargil War hero and Brigadier Khushal Thakur (retd) said the disaster in Nepal had heightened anxiety among people living along the Beas basin. “After the Nepal disaster, fresh concern has arisen among residents of Lahaul, Kullu-Manali and Mandi, who are apprehensive that this project could prove a disaster for them,” he said.

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Brigadier Thakur pointed out that the Beas had itself caused extensive destruction in recent years, particularly during episodes of intense rainfall, resulting in damage to residential and commercial properties besides agricultural and horticultural land.

“The Beas alone has brought doom to people living along its banks in Kullu-Manali and Mandi. The state and Central governments should rethink the project before its execution, keeping public safety in mind,” he said.

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Manali hotelier Anup Thakur also opposed the proposed diversion, saying the existing problems associated with the Beas remained unresolved. “Even the Beas could not be channelised despite pleas by area residents for the past many years. It wreaks havoc in the region every monsoon,” he said.

He urged the government to reject the proposal, maintaining that public safety must take precedence over development objectives.

Manali MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur said residents of Kullu district were deeply concerned about the possible consequences of the project, particularly during extreme rainfall events. He recalled the substantial human and financial losses caused by the Beas in recent years and warned that adding Chandra waters to the river could aggravate the situation.

“Beas has already caused huge financial and human losses in the region, and linking the Chandra river to it could only aggravate the situation,” Gaur said. Gaur said he would urge Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to take up the matter with the Centre on priority and ensure that any decision was taken in the public interest.

Amid mounting concerns over floods, extreme weather and the vulnerability of Himalayan terrain, residents are demanding a comprehensive safety and environmental review of the project before any construction begins.