Kullu left struggling as daily Delhi flights remain off radar

Despite repeated appeals from tourism stakeholders, Alliance Air has not restored daily direct flights between Delhi and Kullu for the winter season, raising concerns over air connectivity to the region.

The airline, the sole operator at Kullu-Manali airport in Bhuntar, suspended direct services after October 24. A temporary schedule extended operations until November 8, but with only two flights a week, on Sundays and Tuesdays, offering little relief to travellers.

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Senior Kullu resident Dr Sumedh Kaul urged the airline to operate daily flights at least until November 15 to cater to the Diwali rush. Tourism stakeholders say reliable air connectivity is vital for hotels, tour operators and taxi operators dependent on visitor arrivals.

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The curtailed schedule has forced passengers to consider connecting flights via Jaipur, an option that carries the risk of missed connections and cancellations. Vandna, a US resident, said her daughter was due to arrive in Kullu on November 21 to visit her maternal grandmother, but no direct flights were available.

“The flight via Jaipur is risky because if the connecting Jaipur-Kullu flight is cancelled, my daughter will be in jeopardy, as Jaipur-Kullu flights operate only on Thursdays and Saturdays,” she said.

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Connecting via Dehradun is also problematic, resident Sneh said, as the layover is just 25 minutes in either direction. Passengers must deboard and reboard despite the aircraft remaining the same, as the Delhi-Dehradun and Dehradun-Kullu legs operate under different flight numbers.

Local travel agent Atishaye has approached the airline to resolve the issue, saying a minor schedule adjustment could make the Dehradun connection more practical on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Bhupinder Thakur, chief patron of the Kullu Travel Agents Association, has urged Alliance Air to restore direct services for at least six days a week until January 5 to support the winter tourism season. He warned that the reduction in flights marked a significant deterioration in connectivity for a region heavily dependent on tourism. Stakeholders fear that unless direct flights are restored promptly, Kullu could lose a substantial number of winter visitors, affecting businesses and livelihoods across the region.