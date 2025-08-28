Kullu man loses mother after delayed medical access due to Kiratpur-Manali highway collapse

In a heart-wrenching incident that highlights the severe consequences of the ongoing blockade on the Kiratpur-Manali National Highway, a man from Kullu district lost his critically ill mother after he was unable to transport her to a hospital in time due to damaged roads and massive traffic jams.

Advertisement

According to Naresh Pandit, a resident of Thatibeed village under the Banjar subdivision of Kullu district, his mother’s condition turned critical on Wednesday night, prompting an immediate need for medical attention. Initially, she was referred to the Regional Hospital in Kullu. However, due to severe traffic congestion caused by multiple landslides and damaged stretches, he failed to reach the hospital.

With no alternative left, Naresh decided to take his mother to Zonal Hospital Mandi — the nearest better-equipped medical facility. However, this journey, too, proved nearly impossible due to extensive damage to the Kiratpur-Manali highway between Mandi and Manali. Several key stretches along the route remained blocked, causing prolonged delays.

Advertisement

Naresh then contacted Banjar MLA Surender Shourie for assistance. The MLA intervened and directed the SDM of Balichowki to ensure swift action. Eventually, the local police arranged for an escort vehicle to help clear the path and expedite the travel. However, despite all efforts, it was too late. By the time Naresh and his mother reached the Mandi Zonal Hospital, she had passed away.

Devastated, Naresh had to return to his native village with his mother's body to perform her last rites.

Advertisement

This tragic incident underscores the worsening humanitarian situation arising from the prolonged disruption of the Kiratpur-Manali highway and surrounding regions.

In critical medical cases, patients from Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti are often referred to Zonal Hospital Mandi or Medical College Mandi. However, the current state of the highway is making it nearly impossible to reach these facilities in time, raising serious concerns about public safety, health infrastructure access and disaster preparedness in the region.

Residents and local representatives have urged the state government and National Highway Authority to expedite repair and clearance work to prevent further tragedies.