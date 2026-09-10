Kullu, Manali auto unions agree to fixed fares, action for overcharging

Kullu Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Akanksha Sharma has announced that strict action will be taken against auto-rickshaw drivers who are found charging arbitrary fares from commuters. The decision was taken during a meeting held on Tuesday with the representatives of auto-rickshaw unions operating in Kullu, Manali and Bhuntar. The meeting was convened following numerous complaints from residents and tourists, particularly over exorbitant fares being charged during the peak tourist season in Manali. Many passengers alleged that auto-rickshaw operators sometimes charged up to 10 times the legal fare from unsuspecting visitors.

Local residents said auto-rickshaw drivers often refused to ferry them as they couldn’t overcharge them.

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All participating unions submitted their rate lists to the Regional Transport Office. It was unanimously agreed that all auto-rickshaw operators would strictly adhere to the prescribed fares for all destinations.

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It was decided that no auto-rickshaw driver would be permitted to refuse a passenger for any route within the operational area. The unions pledged to implement a uniform fare system among all their members to ensure a hassle-free experience for the public.

The RTO also issued a stern warning to the auto-rickshaw operators regarding compliance with legal requirements. They were directed to ensure that their vehicles possessed valid permits, insurance, fitness certificates and driving licences.

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She made it clear that any violation of the mandatory requirements would attract severe penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Key union leaders from Manali, Kullu and Bhuntar attended the meeting. All representatives expressed their consent to the new regulations and pledged to enforce them.

A local resident, Rahul, suggested that, apart from displaying the fare lists, all three-wheelers should prominently display complaint numbers and the contact details of their unions.