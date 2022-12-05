Kullu-Manali hoteliers expect good biz on Xmas, New Year

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, December 4

Hoteliers of Kullu-Manali are expecting good business on Christmas and New Year eve. As per the hoteliers, advance bookings have increased in hotels of Kullu-Manali for the much-awaited events. They are hopeful that for Christmas and New Year eve, the room bookings in hotels will go up to 100%.

After snowfall in mid-November, the tourist footfall witnessed a sharp increase in Kullu-Manali and the room occupancy in hotels rose to 70%. But in the past few days, the tourist footfall has decreased considerably and the room occupancy has dipped below 40%.

However, many hoteliers are offering discounts up to 20% in room bookings and offering other lucrative offers to attract tourists here. They have been waiting desperately for snowfall in Manali and its surroundings which could provide impetus in the tourist influx to the area.

Gajender Thakur, chief patron, Hoteliers’ Association, Kullu-Manali, said, “We have been getting good response for Christmas and New Year eve. The advance room bookings in hotels of Manali have increased up to 70% for Christmas and New Year eve. We are hopeful that these will go up to 100% in the coming days.”

Anup Thakur, president of Kullu-Manali Paryatan Vikas Mandal, said, “The hoteliers in their own individual capacity are offering lucrative offers to the tourists for Christmas and New Year eve. Many of them were offering a 20% discount on bookings. We are hopeful that Manali will be packed to capacity on these two occasions.”

“It is expected that from December 15 onwards, the Kullu-Manali will witness a surge in tourist footfall, which will continue till January 10. After New Year eve, a five-day winter carnival will start in Manali like every year from January 2 to 6 for entertainment of tourists. During the winter carnival, different cultural activities are organised. It gives the chance to the tourists to get a glimpse of Himachali culture. Apart from this, various sports activities are also organised, in which men and women take active part,” he added.