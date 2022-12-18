Kullu-Manali sees rise in tourist footfall, hoteliers upbeat

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, December 17

The influx of tourists into Manali is gradually increasing. As many as 1,100 vehicles from other states were registered at the green tax barrier today. Around 80 Volvo buses are plying to Manali daily and the number is more at weekend. Besides, 400 vehicles from within the state arrives at the hill station every day.

Sources in the Tourism Department said that 10,000 tourists were arriving in Manali.

Snowfall has become a major attraction for tourists, who are also flocking to places near Manali to enjoy various adventure activities such as rafting and paragliding. They are also visiting both portals of the Atal Tunnel, Rohtang, and travelling further to Sissu and the Koksar valley in Lahaul. Various other tourist spots are also abuzz with tourists.

A large number of newlyweds also visit Manali during the winter, as it is considered the honeymooners’ paradise. Rahul, a tourist from Maharashtra, said that he came to Kullu-Manali for the first time and enjoyed rafting with his wife. “The divine beauty of the Himalayas has left an unfading impression on us. We will be visit the valley again.”

Another traveller, Rohit from Delhi, said that the beauty of the region was enchanting and frolicking in the snow was a memorable experience.

Meanwhile, hoteliers said that the hotel occupancy had gone up to 50 per cent and they were hopeful that the tourist rush would further increase. Vinay, a hotelier, said that there were good bookings for Christmas and New Year’s eve. He added the past four months were lean. “The operating cost of the hospitality units has increased sharply while the occupancy rate has gone down due to a manifold increase in the number of facilities. Unregistered hospitality units and camps are a major drawback for the ones complying with the norms,” he said.

Hotelier Budhi Prakash Thakur said weekend tourism had started gaining pace as the Kiratpur-Manali highway was nearing completion and the condition of the road was quite good. He added snow was available in abundance near Manali and tourism beneficiaries were hopeful of a white Christmas and New Year in the town.