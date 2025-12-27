Kullu-Manali sees sharp rise in tourists; snowfall expected

Tourist footfall to the hill stations of Kullu-Manali and adjoining regions has witnessed a sharp rise ahead of New Year, with thousands of vehicles from other states entering the region over the past few days. Official data indicates a significant jump in arrivals, signalling a strong revival of tourism activity in Himachal Pradesh’s prime winter destinations.

According to figures recorded at the Green Barrier in Manali, as many as 2,986 tourist vehicles from other states crossed into Manali during the 24 hours till 6 am on Friday to celebrate Christmas. In comparison, only 1,710 vehicles were recorded till 6 am on Thursday. The sharp increase points to a massive influx of tourists arriving to celebrate Christmas and the upcoming New Year in the snow-bound regions of Kullu-Manali and Lahaul-Spiti.

The tourist rush continued throughout the day, with around 1,440 additional vehicles crossing the Green Barrier till 6 pm on Friday. Data shows that for the past three consecutive days, Kullu-Manali has been witnessing a steady and significant inflow of tourists, bringing cheer to the local tourism industry.

According to Lahaul and Spiti Superintendent of Police Shivani Mehla, 8,000 vehicles crossed the Atal Tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway on December 23, followed by 10,000 vehicles on December 24 and 13,000 vehicles on December 25, indicating a substantial rise in tourist movement towards Lahaul and Spiti.

Similarly, according to Mandi SP Sakshi Verma, on December 24, a total of 24,260 vehicles entered Mandi district, of which 5,370 were from other states. On December 25, the number rose to 30,859 vehicles, including 7,615 from outside the state.

Popular tourist destinations such as Solang Valley, the Atal Tunnel and Shinkula Pass have emerged as major hubs of tourist activity. Large numbers of visitors are venturing beyond Manali to experience scenic landscapes, adventure sports and panoramic Himalayan views, adding to the festive atmosphere in the region.

The surge in tourist arrivals has boosted the morale of tourism stakeholders, including hoteliers, transporters and adventure operators in Kullu-Manali and Lahaul-Spiti. After encouraging business during the Christmas period, they are optimistic that tourist numbers will rise further during the New Year celebrations.

Hoteliers in Manali are particularly upbeat, with hotel occupancy levels improving significantly. A majority of hotels reported strong bookings for Christmas, while enquiries for New Year reservations continue to rise steadily. Tourism stakeholders believe that if the current trend continues, Manali could be operating at full capacity on New Year’s Eve.

Adding to the optimism, weather experts have predicted snowfall in various parts of Himachal Pradesh over the next two days. Tourists and local stakeholders are eagerly awaiting snowfall, which is expected to further boost tourism by enabling snow-related activities such as skiing, snowboarding and snow play.

Former president of the Hoteliers’ Association Manali, Gajender Thakur, said hoteliers were hopeful of full occupancy during the New Year period. He added that online queries and advance bookings for hotel rooms in Manali had increased significantly in recent days, reflecting growing tourist interest.

With favourable weather forecasts and rising tourist arrivals, Kullu-Manali is set for a vibrant and bustling holiday season, offering a strong year-end boost to the region’s tourism industry, which had suffered for months following the rain-related disaster in Himachal Pradesh earlier this year.