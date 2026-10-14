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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kullu MC to shift to digital billing of garbage user charges from January

Kullu MC to shift to digital billing of garbage user charges from January

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Abhinav Vashisht
Kullu, Updated At : 01:00 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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The Kullu Municipal Council will transition entirely to a digital billing framework from January 2027.
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The Kullu Municipal Council (MC) has announced a major overhaul of its billing system for garbage user charges. MC president Asha Thakur said on Tuesday that starting January 2027, the council would transition entirely to a digital billing framework. This new directive applies to all homeowners, families, shopkeepers and various commercial, government and private institutions, including hotels, dhabas, restaurants and guesthouses operating within the municipal limits. She said that the aim of the move was to streamline the billing process and improve administrative efficiency.

Asha said that all offline bills had been officially discontinued. Under the new system, garbage user charge bills would be sent exclusively via SMS to registered mobile phone numbers and through registered email IDs. She highlighted the convenient payment options available to citizens to ensure a smooth transition. Residents could make payments online through the link provided in the SMS, in person at the MC office or digitally via the Citizen Seva Portal. The portal allows users to log in using their unique Garbage ID to view their specific bills and complete online payments seamlessly.

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Asha said that some citizens might not receive the SMS or email. She urged those individuals to promptly contact the MC’s Kullu office. It was crucial for them to obtain their garbage ID, update their contact information (mobile phone number and email ID) and gather bill-related details to ensure they remain compliant with the new system. Furthermore, she issued a stern warning regarding payment deadlines. “Those who fail to pay the garbage user charge on time will face strict action in accordance with the established rules,” she added.

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The MC president appealed to the public to cooperate with the municipal authorities. She said that timely payment and civic responsibility were vital for maintaining a clean and hygienic city. The MC administration relies on this public cooperation to sustain the city’s sanitation system and overall cleanliness, she added.

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