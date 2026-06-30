Kullu medical 'negligence' case: Social worker begins indefinite fast to seek justice

Social worker Bunty Seraji, accompanied by family members of 23-year-old Rajni Sharma — who died due to alleged medical negligence at Regional Hospital, Kullu — has begun an indefinite fast to seek justice for the deceased.

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The woman died on June 21 following a Cesarean section (C-section) delivery at the hospital. Her family members have alleged gross medical negligence by the attending doctors and nursing staff.

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Speaking from the protest site, Bunty Seraji said, "Protests are nobody's first choice, but people had to take to the streets to demand justice for Rajni Sharma."

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He alleged that no concrete action had been taken against the “erring” doctors and hospital staff so far, which had caused widespread resentment among the public.

Seraji said he would continue to fast till justice is delivered and strict action is taken against those found guilty.

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He also appealed to the administration to not take action against the common man who takes part in protests. "If any legal action is to be taken, it should be against me alone, as I take full responsibility for this movement," he asserted.

Responding to the mounting public pressure, the district administration issued a formal order on June 27, constituting a magisterial inquiry committee to investigate the incident. The committee, headed by the Kullu Sub Divisional Magistrate, includes the Deputy Superintendent of Police and the Chief Medical Officer as members.

The panel has been given seven days to submit a detailed report with findings and recommendations.

Kullu MLA Sunder Singh Thakur visited the fasting protesters and the victim's family on the hospital premises today. He assured them that the concerned gynaecologist would be transferred from the Regional Hospital and that strict action would be taken based on the inquiry's findings. However, the visit turned dramatic when a heated exchange broke out between the MLA and BJP leader Rekha Guleria over an unspecified issue, creating tense moments before bystanders intervened and calmed the situation.

Hundreds of residents from Seraj and Kullu have been holding rallies and sit-ins, with demonstrators burning an effigy of the Health Minister and forcing their way past barricades into the hospital complex yesterday. The protesters have been chanting slogans like "Manju Hum Sharminda Hain, Tere Katil Zinda Hain" (Manju, we are ashamed... your killers are alive). Many leaders, including Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, met the protesters today.