Kullu MLA announces launch of hemp cultivation policy

The state government has implemented a new framework for hemp cultivation with an aim to transform it from a substance of abuse into a source of sustainable employment. The state’s new hemp cultivation policy is now operational, allowing farmers and interested individuals to apply for cultivation permits on a one bigha basis. Kullu (Sadar) MLA Sunder Singh Thakur on Wednesday announced the policy’s implementation, clarifying that the initiative was not intended to promote narcotic use. Instead, its focus was on cultivating industrial and medicinal hemp varieties. “The cultivation will be strictly for producing cloth, shawls and medicinal products,” he said while emphasising the government’s commitment to controlled and beneficial farming practices.

The policy envisions a comprehensive economic model where hemp cultivation creates multiple employment opportunities. The fibrous plant can be processed into textiles, including clothing and traditional shawls, while its medicinal properties offer potential for pharmaceutical applications. The government plans to establish processing units and attract major companies to invest in the state.

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According to the MLA, prominent companies like Dabur have shown interest in setting up units in Himachal. Such investments can generate employment across the entire value chain, from cultivation and processing to finished product manufacturing.

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The policy mandates strict adherence to regulations. Farmers will receive guidance on permitted hemp varieties and their approved uses. The government is committed to promoting this alternative model at the grassroots level, ensuring rural communities understand both the process and potential benefits.

This initiative represents more than just agricultural policy. It is a potential model for rural economic transformation. By linking cultivation to the industry and processing, the state hopes to create sustainable livelihoods for farmers and the youth alike. The policy particularly aims to provide alternative employment for those historically associated with the illicit hemp trade.

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The government’s approach emphasises controlled, purposeful cultivation that prioritises economic development over substance abuse. As Himachal moves forward with this progressive policy, it can set a precedent for other states considering similar initiatives. The success of this model will depend on effective implementation, regulatory compliance and the development of robust processing and manufacturing infrastructure.