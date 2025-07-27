DT
PT
Kullu MLA dedicates Bhuntar double-lane bridge to public

Kullu MLA dedicates Bhuntar double-lane bridge to public

Our Correspondent
Kullu, Updated At : 11:58 PM Jul 27, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Kullu MLA Sunder Singh Thakur inaugurated a 40.5-m- double-lane RCC bridge over the Beas at Bhuntar, located 10 km from here on Sunday.

The bridge, built at a cost of Rs 5.38 crore, marks a significant step towards the region’s infrastructure development. Its foundation stone was laid by CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on October 19.

The PWD had set a target of six months for the bridge’s completion. To facilitate construction, traffic through the Bhuntar Bailey Bridge was halted on December 20, and heavy vehicles had already been restricted from using it since February 2024. The Bailey bridge was dismantled and replaced by the same company that undertook the construction of the new RCC bridge. The new structure connects seamlessly to the existing truss bridge, significantly improving traffic flow and safety in the area.

MLA Thakur said the bridge was completed in record time under the CM’s directive, aiming to ease travel and transport for locals. He congratulated the people of the region, noting that the bridge fulfilled a decades-old demand and would benefit thousands across the Parvati and Garsa valleys.

In a pointed critique of Opposition leaders, Thakur addressed resistance to the Bijli Mahadev ropeway project. He accused detractors of opposing development under the guise of religious sentiment and misleading innocent citizens.

