Kullu MLA: Free govt land given to private institutions to be cancelled

Our Correspondent

Kullu, December 27

Kullu Sadar MLA Sunder Singh Thakur has said the government land given to private institutions will be cancelled.

During an interaction with mediapersons here today, he said if any private organisation wants to open a hospital then it should buy the land as the government would not provide it.

The previous BJP government had provided free land to the Hans Foundation, a charitable society, for the 60-bed multispecialty charitable hospital at Patlikul in Manali subdivision. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had performed the ‘bhoomi pujan’ and laid the foundation stone on May 27. He had said that 16 ambulances equipped with a doctor, pharmacist and technician each along with medicines had already been provided to the state. The NGO will provide 44 more ambulances to the state.

Former Education, Language, Art and Culture Minister Govind Singh Thakur had also carried out philanthropic activities through Thakur Kunj Lal Damodari Thakur Charitable Trust, which was aided by the Hans Foundation.

The Congress has been opposing the provision of free government land worth Rs 20 crore for the private hospital. It alleged that private hospitals take land in the name of charitable institutions and later, no free treatment is given.

Meanwhile, the MLA said as per the guidelines of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, tourism would reach new heights in Kullu. He said ropeways would be established in the Lug and Parvati valleys. He said the work of Bijli Mahadev Ropeway would be expedited. “Paragliding and rafting will also be promoted. In all, 18 charging stations will be opened from Kullu to Manali to promote eco-friendly electric vehicles,” the MLA added.