Kullu MLA sanctions Rs 8.35 cr for mitigation work at Akhara Bazaar

MLA Sunder Singh Thakur has announced Rs 8.35 crore for comprehensive mitigation work in the landslide-hit Inner Akhara Bazaar area of Kullu, providing much-needed relief to nearly 1,000 residents who have been living in constant fear since devastating landslides last year.

The announcement comes nearly six months after the September 2025 disasters that had claimed 10 lives in this densely-populated locality. Several houses were buried and several persons were trapped under the debris of the landslides on September 2 and 4. The tragedies had left the community traumatized and families like that of Nikhil, who lost his mother and home, were still grappling with the gory memories.

The MLA said, “The area witnessed a major landslide and 10 persons were buried under debris.” The amount had been sanctioned for a detailed project report (DPR) prepared by a department concerned. He added that what sets this project apart was its technical foundation — the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) would validate the design, ensuring world-class expertise in slope stabilisation.

The project involves coordination among multiple departments, as the state’s priority committee has approved the primary funding arrangement. This collaborative approach aims to not only protect the area but also make it habitable again.

The Jal Shakti Department sources said that most of the formalities had been completed and the project would commence by the second week of March. Local residents have long blamed unregulated construction in the Math area and poor drainage for destabilized slopes. The situation worsens during the monsoon when rainwater drains directly to sewage chambers, causing continuous seepage that weakens the hill’s strata.

The MLA said a comprehensive evaluation was underway to devise a long-term solution to the drainage and sewerage systems in the Math area. Besides, a separate proposal of over Rs 7 crore had been prepared specifically for drainage and sewerage refurbishment in the Math area.