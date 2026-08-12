DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kullu MLA Sunder Thakur likely to join Cabinet soon: Himachal CM Sukhu

Kullu MLA Sunder Thakur likely to join Cabinet soon: Himachal CM Sukhu

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:36 AM Aug 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File
Advertisement
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday indicated that Kullu MLA Sunder Thakur could soon be inducted into the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, saying the long-awaited Cabinet expansion and reshuffle of portfolios were on the cards.
Advertisement

Talking to mediapersons here, Sukhu said a decision on the expansion would be taken after a meeting of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC), the date for which has not yet been finalised. However, he made it clear that Thakur could be sworn in as a minister even before the PAC meeting.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister had recently announced at a public function that Thakur would be made a minister. His latest remarks have further strengthened speculation over the Kullu MLA’s induction and made him the frontrunner for the lone vacant Cabinet berth, despite a few other Congress leaders also being in the race.

Advertisement

Sukhu also said senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was likely to visit Shimla around Independence Day. During her visit, she is expected to inaugurate a school that was rebuilt after being destroyed in the disaster.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts