Kullu MLA Sunder Thakur likely to join Cabinet soon: Himachal CM Sukhu

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Talking to mediapersons here, Sukhu said a decision on the expansion would be taken after a meeting of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC), the date for which has not yet been finalised. However, he made it clear that Thakur could be sworn in as a minister even before the PAC meeting.

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The Chief Minister had recently announced at a public function that Thakur would be made a minister. His latest remarks have further strengthened speculation over the Kullu MLA’s induction and made him the frontrunner for the lone vacant Cabinet berth, despite a few other Congress leaders also being in the race.

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Sukhu also said senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was likely to visit Shimla around Independence Day. During her visit, she is expected to inaugurate a school that was rebuilt after being destroyed in the disaster.