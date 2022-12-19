 Kullu Municipal Council to set up garbage treatment plant : The Tribune India

Kullu Municipal Council to set up garbage treatment plant

Kullu Municipal Council to set up garbage treatment plant

The Kullu Municipal Council (MC) will set up its own composter and shredder plants at the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) site located in Nehru Park in Sarwari area of Kullu town.



Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, December 18

The Kullu Municipal Council (MC) will set up its own composter and shredder plants at the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) site located in Nehru Park in Sarwari area of Kullu town. Dry waste like plastic, paper, cardboard, etc, will be cut into small pieces with the help of shredder. It will then be sent to cement factory. The wet waste will be converted into manure by the composter.

Will be operational in two months

  • Kullu MC Executive Officer said that the approval for setting up a composter having capacity of 4 tonnes and shredder unit which will treat 1,000 kg garbage per hour at the MRF site had been received and the plant would be made operational within two months.
  • About 5 tonnes of garbage is generated daily from Kullu town. A 600-kg composter in ward number 9 of Kullu town is also preparing compost from the wet waste. This would resolve the problem of waste management in Kullu.

At present the MC has to bear huge expenses of sending waste to the Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) plant at Rangri in Manali. Manali MC had sent letters to Kullu MC and Bhuntar and Banjar nagar panchayats asking them not to send garbage to Manali after December 1, citing accumulation of garbage at the plant centre. However, with the intervention of the district administration, the garbage is still being sent to Manali till the dumping site is not arranged.

After operation of the composter and shredder plants commence, the MC will save lakhs of rupees on disposal of dry and wet waste. Kullu MC has to spend around Rs 4 lakh every month to transport garbage to Manali, besides paying Re 1 per kg to the Manali MC. This amount will be saved when the MC will set up its own plant at the MRF site.

Kullu MC Executive Officer BR Negi said the approval for setting up a composter having capacity of 4 tonnes and shredder unit which will treat 1,000 kg garbage per hour at the MRF site had been received. He said the plant would be made operational within two months. About 5 tonnes of garbage is generated daily from Kullu town. A 600-kg composter in ward number 9 of Kullu town is also preparing compost from the wet waste. He said this would resolve the problem of waste management in Kullu.

The Kullu MC has been looking to set up a garbage treatment site for the past four years after the dumping had been stopped at the waste incinerator plant at Pirdi since January 2019 after the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in June 2017 followed by protests by local residents in September 2018 and further directions of the apex court. Many places were earmarked by the administration and the MC but the local panchayats objected to setting up of waste treatment plant in their areas.

The MC had earlier planned to set up a mini hydro-electric project in the site now earmarked for the treatment plant but many local associations had raised objections against it. The residents had demanded that the Nehru Park should be beautified and no construction work carried out to ruin the place.

Some residents said the plant should be set up at a faraway place from the city limits. They said that even the Pirdi plant was closed because it was adjacent to the Beas and now this site is also on the banks of Sarwari rivulet, a tributary of Beas.

#Kullu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Mumbai-based Sargam Koushal wins Mrs World 2022, crown back in India after 21 years

2
Entertainment

Amid furore over Deepika Padukone’s saffron bikini in Besharam Rang, Smriti Irani’s old video in similar dress raises eyebrows

3
Trending

SpiceJet pilot's in-flight announcement in funny Hindi poetry leaves passengers on board chuckling; airline reacts to wordplay of 'Captain Cool'

4
Sports

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win their third World Cup title

5
Nation

'India should not forget…': Pak minister Shazia Marri uses nuclear threat, backtracks

6
Punjab

As many as 15 vehicles collide due to dense fog on Delhi-Amritsar GT road in Fatehgarh Sahib; several injured

7
Patiala

Police nab gangster linked with Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Patiala

8
Nation

1971 India-Pakistan war: Hero of Longewala post Bhairon Singh Rathore battling health issues at AIIMS in Jodhpur

9
World

Top Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti arrested after criticism of death penalty

10
Nation

Government has shown red card to many obstacles thwarting development of North East region: PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is a pure treat; video goes viral
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Top News

BSF spots drones in Punjab’s Gurdaspur; search operation launched

BSF spots drones in Punjab's Gurdaspur; search operation launched

Are spotted at Chandu Wadala Post and Kassowal Post at aroun...

Very dense fog over Northwest India for next 5 days: IMD

Dense fog to envelop northwest India over next 5 days: IMD

Visibility over Amritsar, Patiala, Bareilly, Lucknow and Bah...

NIA raids Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali

NIA raids Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali

Sources say questioning is regarding the interference of gan...

Himachal CM Sukhu tests positive for covid, meeting with PM cancelled

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu tests positive for covid; meeting with PM cancelled

The meeting was a courtesy call on behalf of Sukhu after ass...

Canadian-Sikh charged with murder for stabbing wife to death

Canadian-Sikh charged with murder for stabbing wife to death

Navinder Gill of Surrey was taken in custody by the Integrat...


Cities

View All

3 smuggle tramadol tablets, nabbed in Amritsar

3 smuggle tramadol tablets, nabbed in Amritsar

Year on, identity of man killed over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Templeunknown

Fraud worth crores detected at hospital in Tarn Taran

Attacked by husband, woman succumbs to injuries at Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Adesh Partap Singh Kairon’s adviser gets extortion call from Pak-based terrorist

Snatchers on prowl: At 137, Chandigarh sees highest number of cases in 4 years

Snatchers on prowl: At 137, Chandigarh sees highest number of cases in 4 years

Chandigarh: Redevelopment tender awarded, world-class railway station in offing

7 years on, work set to start on 2nd PGI multi-level parking in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Sector 2 residents to move High Court over road through green belt

Space constraint mars mother & child centre at GMSH-16 in Chandigarh

Traffic likely to be affected in parts of central Delhi because of farmer body’s protest

Traffic likely to be affected in parts of Delhi because of farmer body's protest

AIIMS-Delhi server attack case: Move to seek Interpol help on IP addresses of emails from China

Heroin worth Rs 1.5 cr seized, six nabbed

Delhi BJP headed for revamp

Delhi logs 10 Covid cases

Latifpura residents reject govt’s rehab offer

Latifpura residents reject govt’s rehab offer

Sheds set up at site to shelter the voiceless

5,000 km & counting, cycle of world peace reaches city

Open House: Do you agree with the state government’s claim of keeping strict check on corruption?

Five years on, no end to issues facing Jalandhar residents, projects hang fire

‘Illegal’ buildings proliferate, MC in slumber

'Illegal' buildings proliferate, MC in slumber

DGP announces reward for cops

Talwar takes over as DCC chief

No stopping city players from making big at global level; better infra is all they need

Open House: What should be done to curb rising pollution levels and make air cleaner in the city?

Residents fume over missing public transport system in Patiala

Residents fume over missing public transport system in Patiala

Mid-day meal workers protest in Patiala

700 boxes of illicit liquor seized in Patiala, 2 held

Three run over by train in Rajpura

Devotees throng Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara ahead of Shaheedi Jor Mela