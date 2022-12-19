Kullu Municipal Council to set up garbage treatment plant

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, December 18

The Kullu Municipal Council (MC) will set up its own composter and shredder plants at the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) site located in Nehru Park in Sarwari area of Kullu town. Dry waste like plastic, paper, cardboard, etc, will be cut into small pieces with the help of shredder. It will then be sent to cement factory. The wet waste will be converted into manure by the composter.

Will be operational in two months Kullu MC Executive Officer said that the approval for setting up a composter having capacity of 4 tonnes and shredder unit which will treat 1,000 kg garbage per hour at the MRF site had been received and the plant would be made operational within two months.

About 5 tonnes of garbage is generated daily from Kullu town. A 600-kg composter in ward number 9 of Kullu town is also preparing compost from the wet waste. This would resolve the problem of waste management in Kullu.

At present the MC has to bear huge expenses of sending waste to the Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) plant at Rangri in Manali. Manali MC had sent letters to Kullu MC and Bhuntar and Banjar nagar panchayats asking them not to send garbage to Manali after December 1, citing accumulation of garbage at the plant centre. However, with the intervention of the district administration, the garbage is still being sent to Manali till the dumping site is not arranged.

After operation of the composter and shredder plants commence, the MC will save lakhs of rupees on disposal of dry and wet waste. Kullu MC has to spend around Rs 4 lakh every month to transport garbage to Manali, besides paying Re 1 per kg to the Manali MC. This amount will be saved when the MC will set up its own plant at the MRF site.

Kullu MC Executive Officer BR Negi said the approval for setting up a composter having capacity of 4 tonnes and shredder unit which will treat 1,000 kg garbage per hour at the MRF site had been received. He said the plant would be made operational within two months. About 5 tonnes of garbage is generated daily from Kullu town. A 600-kg composter in ward number 9 of Kullu town is also preparing compost from the wet waste. He said this would resolve the problem of waste management in Kullu.

The Kullu MC has been looking to set up a garbage treatment site for the past four years after the dumping had been stopped at the waste incinerator plant at Pirdi since January 2019 after the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in June 2017 followed by protests by local residents in September 2018 and further directions of the apex court. Many places were earmarked by the administration and the MC but the local panchayats objected to setting up of waste treatment plant in their areas.

The MC had earlier planned to set up a mini hydro-electric project in the site now earmarked for the treatment plant but many local associations had raised objections against it. The residents had demanded that the Nehru Park should be beautified and no construction work carried out to ruin the place.

Some residents said the plant should be set up at a faraway place from the city limits. They said that even the Pirdi plant was closed because it was adjacent to the Beas and now this site is also on the banks of Sarwari rivulet, a tributary of Beas.

#Kullu