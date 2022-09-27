Kullu open-defecation free only on paper

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, September 26

The government declared Kullu district as open defecation free on October 2, 2016, but still a number of people as well as tourists could be seen relieving themselves in the open, especially along water bodies due to the lack of toilets.

Bhim Sain, a resident of Banjar, says that tourists and visitors are forced to defecate in the open due to the lack of toilets at various popular spots in Banjar. He adds the government should provide adequate toilet facilities. Signboards should be put up at such places to sensitise people about the consequences of defecating in the open. A strict penalty should be imposed on violators.

Sanjeev, a resident of Manali, says that the Rohtang Pass and the Solang nullah are major tourist destinations and thousands of tourists flock to these hotspots. He adds these places do not have adequate toilet facilities. “A huge amount is collected by way of green tax, which was imposed on June 19, 2004, but no concrete efforts have been made to provide basic toilet facilities around Manali. The condition of mobile toilets is miserable,” he says.

Sunil, a resident of Bhuntar, says many migrants have pitched tents along the Beas and they defecate near the river. He adds that committees formed at the block-level to confirm the status of open defecation free are only on paper.

Another Kullu resident, Abhishek, says that the claim of the government that toilets have been constructed in every household is not completely true. The condition of some of the toilets is pitiable and some do not last even for a year. He adds that the condition of toilets in most of the schools is very poor due to the lack of sanitation workers.

#Kullu