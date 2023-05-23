Kullu painter's work displayed in New York

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, May 22

The paintings of Deep Dhananjay of Kullu were displayed at the four-day International Clio Art Fair that concluded in New York yesterday.

Many artists from different countries are showcasing their works in the fair. He says his paintings show the culture, beauty and costumes of Kullu in an abstract way. The feather of Monal, mask festival of Banjar, Kullu dasehra, exquisiteness of snow leopards and the beauty of designs of Kullu pattu, etc have been displayed at the fair.

Dhananjay has displayed the state's culture, beauty and costumes through his works in India and abroad, including Dubai and Bangkok.

Earlier, in a camp organised by the international organisation Rainbow Art Group in New Delhi, he depicted the folk culture based on the ancient life of Goddess Hadimba and Kullu through pictures.

He has won the Rashtriya Yuva Kala Ratan award and the Kshitij Alankaar award. He also does sketching for Bollywood and Punjabi movies. He says, “We should try our best to showcase our culture at national and international levels so that tourists are attracted to Himachal.”