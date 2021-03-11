Kullu police arrest agent in constable paper leak case

Kullu, May 15
The Kullu police team investigating the question paper leak case related to the recruitment of constables arrested a person from Shilh village in Banjar subdivision of this district yesterday.
Sources said during the investigation, some of the applicants who scored more than 65 marks in the written examination told the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that they had paid money to the suspect, Thakurdas of Banjar, to provide them the question paper in advance. The police arrested Thakurdas as a suspected agent and are interrogating him.
They are trying to find out from where he got the question paper and to how many people he sold this question paper further. Reportedly, lakhs of rupees have been transferred in the bank account of this agent. A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 420, 120B and other sections of the Indian Penal Code. — TNS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today
Heavy rainfall predicted in Kerala
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack; 1 dead, 5 hurt
The shooting occurred during a lunch banquet after a morning...
After wheat export ban, Centre extends procurement deadline
Experts call it ‘knee-jerk’ reaction | Govt also mulls bonus...
Two Sikh traders shot in Pakistan; punish assailants, says MEA
SGPC, Punjab CM Mann condemn targeted killings