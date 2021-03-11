Kullu police arrest agent in constable paper leak case

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 15

The Kullu police team investigating the question paper leak case related to the recruitment of constables arrested a person from Shilh village in Banjar subdivision of this district yesterday.

Sources said during the investigation, some of the applicants who scored more than 65 marks in the written examination told the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that they had paid money to the suspect, Thakurdas of Banjar, to provide them the question paper in advance. The police arrested Thakurdas as a suspected agent and are interrogating him.

They are trying to find out from where he got the question paper and to how many people he sold this question paper further. Reportedly, lakhs of rupees have been transferred in the bank account of this agent. A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 420, 120B and other sections of the Indian Penal Code. — TNS