Kullu police arrest Bilaspur man on rape charge

The Kullu police have arrested a man from Bilaspur for the alleged rape of a 32-year-old woman, who was undergoing treatment at a de-addiction centre in Bhuntar. The accused, identified as Naresh from Bilaspur, was known to the victim.

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According to the police, the incident occurred on August 10. The accused allegedly took the woman from the rehabilitation centre in the Bhuntar area of Kullu district to a hotel. There, he reportedly plied her with alcohol and forcefully established physical relations with her. Naresh then took her to her rented quarters in Bilaspur and left her there.

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The victim subsequently filed a complaint at the Women's Police Station in Bilaspur. A Zero FIR was registered there, which was later transferred to the Kullu police for further investigation. Based on the victim's complaint and the transferred FIR, a case was registered at the Kullu Women's Police Station under Sections 64 and 305(A) of the BNS.

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In her complaint, the victim alleged that after the incident, she found that Rs 9 lakh in cash was missing from her rented room in Bilaspur. When she attempted to contact Naresh regarding the missing money, he allegedly blocked her phone number.

Kullu SP Abishek Sekar said that an investigation was underway in the case. "The accused was arrested from Bilaspur and we are conducting a thorough inquiry into the matter," he added.