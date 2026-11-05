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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kullu police probe misuse of students’ bank accounts

Kullu police probe misuse of students’ bank accounts

Cops examine suspicious transactions linked to online betting platform Lotus365 and Telegram

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Abhinav Vashisht
Kullu, Updated At : 01:50 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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The Kullu police have registered a case over the alleged misuse of bank accounts belonging to local youths and college students to receive and transfer money generated through cyber fraud. The case was registered at Sadar Police Station on October 31 under Sections 318(4) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that some individuals allegedly lured young people and college students with promises of commission and used their bank accounts for suspicious financial transactions. Money was deposited into these accounts, following which the account holders were allegedly instructed to withdraw cash and hand it over to other persons.

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The police have found that some of these transactions are linked to cybercrime complaints registered in other states, following which debit freezes were imposed on the bank accounts concerned.

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Investigators are also examining suspected links involving the online betting and gaming platform Lotus365 and the messaging application Telegram as part of the ongoing probe.

Two men, including a 20-year-old resident of Delhi and a 26-year-old native of Bilaspur district in Himachal Pradesh who is currently residing in Delhi, have been included in the investigation. Based on the findings gathered during questioning and preliminary inquiries, notices were issued to both under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Their mobile phones were also seized as per procedure for digital evidence collection and technical examination.

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The police are analysing bank statements, suspicious transactions, cash withdrawals and digital evidence to establish the complete money trail and identify other people involved in the suspected network. Further investigation is underway.

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