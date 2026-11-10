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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kullu police rescue stranded tourists after sudden snowfall at Kullu's Jalori Jot

Kullu police rescue stranded tourists after sudden snowfall at Kullu's Jalori Jot

Near Bada Nala, around one inch of snow accumulated on the road, forcing the route to be closed for both small and large vehicles

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Abhinav Vashisht
Kullu, Updated At : 05:24 PM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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The police rescue stranded tourist vehicles at Jalori Jot in Kullu on Monday night. Tribune photo
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Kullu Superintendent of Police Abishek Sekar said that a sudden spell of snowfall at Jalori Jot on Aut-Luhri NH-305 in Kullu district disrupted traffic and left several tourists and vehicles stranded on Monday night.

According to the information, the famous pass, situated at an altitude of approximately 10,280 feet, received fresh snowfall. Freezing temperatures and slippery road conditions made vehicular movement risky. Near Bada Nala, around one inch of snow accumulated on the road, forcing the route to be closed for both small and large vehicles.

The district police immediately launched a rescue operation after receiving information about stranded travellers. A police rescue team safely evacuated about eight two-wheelers and 12 pedestrians and trekkers who were stuck near Jalori Jot. The rescued persons were taken to Sojha in a government vehicle. Furthermore, two small vehicles were towed across Jalori Top, while some drivers were sent safely via the Gadagushaini route during their return journey.

The SP said that keeping in view the seriousness of the situation, local residents and taxi drivers of Sojha, Ghiyagi and Jibhi have been instructed to stop tourists from heading towards Jalori Jot and to make them aware of the current road conditions. He appealed to tourists, local people and vehicle drivers to avoid taking any vehicle towards Jalori Jot at night and to postpone travel until the weather and road conditions become normal. He also urged them not to take the risk of driving on snow-covered and slippery roads and to follow the directions issued by the police and administration.

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The SP further went on to advise travellers to plan their journeys only after obtaining information about the weather and road conditions.

Meanwhile, cold conditions have intensified in the Rohtang Pass area, where fresh snowfall and falling temperatures have caused water in natural springs and small streams to freeze.

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