DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kullu 'rave' row: Manikaran SHO shifted to police lines

Kullu 'rave' row: Manikaran SHO shifted to police lines

article_Author
Abhinav Vashisht
Kullu, Updated At : 11:32 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A screengrab of the alleged rave. File photo
Advertisement

The aftermath of an alleged massive rave party in the scenic Parbati Valley has led to the reassigning of two officers, including the Station House Officer (SHO) of Manikaran, to police lines.

Advertisement

The decision comes amid growing concerns over illegal activities in the region, following a gathering that has sent shockwaves through the state.

Advertisement

While the exact reasons for the officers’ removal remain unclear, sources indicate that the SHO has been issued a show-cause notice by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) for failing to report malfunctioning CCTV cameras in the area.

Advertisement

SHO Panchhi Lal from the Anni police station has been given additional charge of the Manikaran police post.

The DSP had previously alerted officials about the possibility of thousands gathering in the forests of Parbati Valley, expressing concerns that between 3,000 and 3,500 people could assemble in the remote area. Authorities had specifically warned about the high probability of drug trafficking and substance abuse at such events.

Advertisement

The “rave party” has also drawn the attention of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, which has taken a strict stance on the matter, ordering the transfer of the Kullu Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police and Subdivisional Magistrate, observing that they failed to maintain public order and instead facilitated the organisation of large-scale raves in the valley.

Following the court's intervention, both the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Kullu have filed their affidavits.

Senior district officials have been shuttling between Kullu and Shimla over the past week, reportedly preparing to file a review petition before the high court on behalf of the state government.

Confirming the administrative action, Kullu Superintendent of Police Madan Lal Kaushal stated: “The SHO of Manikaran along with another officer has been attached to police lines. Their presence was also required there.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts