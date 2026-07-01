Kullu 'rave' row: Manikaran SHO shifted to police lines

The aftermath of an alleged massive rave party in the scenic Parbati Valley has led to the reassigning of two officers, including the Station House Officer (SHO) of Manikaran, to police lines.

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The decision comes amid growing concerns over illegal activities in the region, following a gathering that has sent shockwaves through the state.

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While the exact reasons for the officers’ removal remain unclear, sources indicate that the SHO has been issued a show-cause notice by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) for failing to report malfunctioning CCTV cameras in the area.

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SHO Panchhi Lal from the Anni police station has been given additional charge of the Manikaran police post.

The DSP had previously alerted officials about the possibility of thousands gathering in the forests of Parbati Valley, expressing concerns that between 3,000 and 3,500 people could assemble in the remote area. Authorities had specifically warned about the high probability of drug trafficking and substance abuse at such events.

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The “rave party” has also drawn the attention of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, which has taken a strict stance on the matter, ordering the transfer of the Kullu Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police and Subdivisional Magistrate, observing that they failed to maintain public order and instead facilitated the organisation of large-scale raves in the valley.

Following the court's intervention, both the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Kullu have filed their affidavits.

Senior district officials have been shuttling between Kullu and Shimla over the past week, reportedly preparing to file a review petition before the high court on behalf of the state government.

Confirming the administrative action, Kullu Superintendent of Police Madan Lal Kaushal stated: “The SHO of Manikaran along with another officer has been attached to police lines. Their presence was also required there.”