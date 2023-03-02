Kullu residents oppose hike in house tax

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 1

The Kullu Municipal Council (MC) has received public objections and suggestions for the Draft Property Tax/House Tax Bylaws, 2023. The MC had invited objections and suggestions under Section 65 (2) of the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Act-1994 till February 27.

Many residents raised objections on these bylaws on social media and some also gave written objections and suggestions to the civic body. They said after the recent hike in house tax levied by the MC, additional burden of property tax was not acceptable.

Advocate Sudheer Bhatnagar, who has also filed objections, said double taxation was not justified. He said the civic body was finding ways out to generate funds by imposing property tax.

Kullu MC Executive Officer BR Negi said the government has advised all civic bodies of the state to prepare bylaws for uniform house tax across the state. He said efforts were also on to digitise the entire system.

As per the bylaws, the Executive Officer (EO) should prepare an assessment list of rateable value of each unit of land and building. Information of the person primarily liable for payment of property tax and property tax demand on his/her unit of land or building should also be written in the record.

Double burden

Resident said after the recent hike in house tax levied by the MC, additional burden of property tax was not acceptable. They say the civic body was finding ways out to generate funds by imposing property tax.