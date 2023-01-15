Kullu residents want CPS to promote tourism

Kullu, January 14
Supporters of Sunder Singh Thakur, Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) and Kullu Sadar MLA, are happy that his services have been attached with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sigh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. With the Chief Minister, he will be helping Sukhu in managing the affairs of power, tourism and forest departments. With the Deputy Chief Minister, he will deal with the Transport Department. All these departments are important for the Kullu valley.
Thakur had raised various tourism-related issues during his previous tenure as MLA as well. Tourism is the backbone of the economy of the region and people associated with the industry are hopeful that Thakur will work for its promotion.
