Kullu Rotary Club leads two-day cleanliness drive at Bijli Mahadev

The Rotary Club Kullu, in collaboration with the Rovers and Rangers unit of Government College Kullu, held a two-day cleanliness drive at the Bijli Mahadev temple premises and adjacent forests from August 29.

Advertisement

The initiative was flagged off by newly appointed Municipal Council (MC) president Asha Thakur. Under the guidance of college principal and group leader Dr Rakesh Rana and leadership of Prof Jyoti Charan, approximately 40 Rover and Ranger volunteers along with 10 Rotarians participated in the drive.

Advertisement

Rotary Club Kullu president Rotarian Rajeev Singh highlighted that the club has been conducting this cleanliness drive with the Rovers and Rangers unit for the past five consecutive years. “After the month of Shravan, significant waste accumulates in the temple premises and surrounding areas,” he noted. He expressed special gratitude to Prof Charan and the Rovers-Rangers unit for their dedicated service.

Advertisement

Approximately 1.5 to 2 quintals of plastic waste, bottles and other garbage collected from the site was transported to the MC for proper disposal.

Assistant Governor of Rotary Club Himachal Zone Rotarian Anshul Prashar, former club president Rotarian Pooja Malik, Senior Rotarian VK Kapoor, Club Secretary Rotarian Akash Banga, along with Rotarians Gagan Malhotra, Shashi Kiran, Nandini Prashar, Anju Hajri, Dr Kshitij Sharma, and temple caretakers Manoj Sharma and Pandit Om Prakash were present to support the noble cause.

Advertisement

The Rotary Club Kullu, Government College Rovers-Rangers unit, and Bijli Mahadev Temple Committee have jointly appealed to all devotees and tourists to maintain the sanctity of this holy site. Visitors are urged not to litter plastic or other waste but to dispose of it responsibly in designated bins or carry it back. Additionally, all religious traditions and customs associated with the temple must be respected.