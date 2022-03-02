Kullu rural areas battle erratic power supply, frequent cuts

Residents say infra outdated, unable to take load

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, March 1

Himachal is one of the largest power producing states in the country and Kullu district has many mega and micro hydro-electricity projects. But rural areas of the district face erratic power supply and low voltage. Local population has been growing continuously while the framework of electricity supply is outdated. Residents of many rural areas have raised the issue several times, but to no avail.

Infra being upgraded

The necessary infrastructure is being upgraded. Some areas near the sub-stations are facing the problem of high voltage which will be looked into Sanjay Kaushal, SE, Kullu,

Goldy, a native of Jarad, says that their village is located just opposite the industrial area but they face low voltage, especially during the winter. Power supply is erratic and cuts are frequent, more so during peak load hours. This created hassles for workers and children, since most classes are online amid the Covid outbreak.

Another resident says that electricity supply is irregular in different phases. He adds that the power connection on the top floor of his house has been provided through a different phase and many a time, while there is electricity on the ground floor, they have to shiver in the cold on the top floor due to a power cut in that phase. He has requested the officials concerned to change the phase but to no avail.

The insulation of some wires on poles has also worn out, which can be life threatening. But all his complaints have fallen on deaf ears. Also, if a fault occurs during the night, nobody comes to rectify it, he adds.

Residents of Mohal say that the number of electricity connections is increasing day-by-day but the infrastructure has remained the same for years. The situation is deteriorating due to the indifferent attitude of the staff. They say that most cases of fire in rural areas are due to short circuit as mostly wires are worn out. They have urged the government to upgrade that power infrastructure to help them to cope with the increasing burden on the power grid.

Residents of Bhuntar suburbs say that they face a full day of power disruption almost every month on account of maintenance or other jobs. There are frequent power failures, especially during rain. They are dependent on electric heaters to fight the cold, but have to suffer due to low voltage and erratic power supply. Power consumption was more due to low voltage. The residents have demanded that the department and the government look into the matter seriously and provide relief to the masses of rural areas.

Sanjay Kaushal, Superintending Engineer, HPSEBL, Kullu, says that the necessary infrastructure is being upgraded. New sub-stations and transmission lines have been proposed and variations were made in the grid recently. He has suggested controlling the supply through the grid. Some areas near the sub-stations are facing the problem of high voltage which would be looked into, he adds.

Two transformers of the Bhuntar feeder are damaged due to a landslide recently, disrupting power supply. The issues will be taken care of soon, he adds.

