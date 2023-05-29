Kullu school hosts heritage exhibition

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 28

A heritage exhibition titled ‘Virasat (Past and Present)’ was held at Our Lady of The Snows High School here yesterday.

Eminent social worker Nakul Khullar, an orchardist bestowed with the Award of Excellence in the horticulture field, was the chief guest.

He said such exhibitions promote appreciation for the rich cultural heritage and develops creativity among children.

Khullar congratulated the school management for maintaining the standards of the institution.

“Anyone can achieve anything with firm willpower, commitment and dedication,” he added.

Khullar advised the children to respect elders and seek their blessings to excel in life.

School principal Antony Solomon said the basic aim of the exhibition was to inculcate values of becoming more sensitive towards the preservation of heritage among students. He said knowledge of our forefathers had to be handed over to the future generations.