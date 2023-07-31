Kullu-Shimla flight halted

Our Correspondent

Kullu, July 30

As per government directives, operations of Alliance Air flights between Kullu and Shimla were halted from July 10. The flights had commenced on December 11 last year, using the newly inducted ATR-42-600 series aircraft. The flight operated for four days a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. The fares of the flights were economical, ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000.

Airline officials said the operations had been halted between Kullu and Shimla as per the directions of the government. They said the airlines was carrying out daily operations between Shimla and Dharamsala.

Beneficiaries of the tourism industry said while they had been urging the government to increase the flight connectivity to Kullu, the government had been doing the opposite. They said the Alliance Air was charging exorbitant fares, ranging between Rs 14,900 and Rs 26,450, for the Kullu and Chandigarh sector,

