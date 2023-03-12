Kullu shows the way with 25 electric buses, 12 charging stations

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, March 11

Himachal Pradesh is one of the leading states that has taken steps to promote electric vehicles.

Kullu district is successfully operating electric vehicles on different routes. The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) is running 25 electric buses on the Kullu-Mandi and Manali-Banjar routes.

An electric bus service is also being operated under the local Mudrika service in Kullu town. During the summer season, electric buses are operated from Manali to Rohtang, Koksar and the Atal Tunnel to ferry tourists.

For electric buses, seven charging stations having a capacity of 80 kW each have been set up in Kullu and five in Manali. Each bus takes two hours to charge after which it can travel up to 200 km.

Recently, two electric vehicles were provided to the Kullu Regional Transport Office (RTO). The Kullu RTO is using one of these vehicles while a flying squad is using the other. For these electric vehicles, two charging points of 7.2 kW have been installed at the Mini Secretariat.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg says, “With the objective of promoting electric vehicles, 17 places have been earmarked between Bajaura and Solang Nullah where charging stations will be set up.”

The state government is aiming to make Himachal a ‘green energy state’ by 2025. To achieve the objective, all government department vehicles in the state will be replaced by electric vehicles.

In Himachal Pradesh, diesel worth Rs 1.5 crore is purchased for government vehicles every day.

The electric vehicle policy will endeavour to save this expenditure so that the financial burden on the state is reduced. The operational cost of these environment-friendly electric vehicles is around Rs 2.5 per km.

Popular routes being covered