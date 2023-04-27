Kullu Spring Festival to begin tomorrow

Kullu, April 26
The three-day state-level Spring Festival, locally known as Pipal Jatra, is set to begin on April 28 here, as per official reports. During the event, various cultural programmes will be organised at the Kala Kendra. Kullu Municipal Council president Gopal Krishan Mahant said local artistes would be given preference to perform at the event.
Mahant said, “The events held during the festival will include the Spring Queen beauty pageant among other competitions.”
He said CPS Sunder Singh Thakur and Manali MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur would be chief guests on the first and second day of the event, respectively. CPS Ashish Butail would attend the closing ceremony, he added.
