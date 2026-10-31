Kullu students rally against corruption

As part of Vigilance Awareness Week, the state Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Kullu, organised an awareness rally and march against corruption with the active support of students from Government Senior Secondary School, Dhalpur. The event was aimed at spreading a strong public message against corruption and promoting the values of honesty and transparency in everyday life.

The students took part in the rally with great enthusiasm and energy. Carrying placards and raising slogans, they marched through the area to draw the attention of the general public to the harmful effects of corruption on society, governance and development. Through their participation, the students conveyed a clear and inspiring message in favour of a corruption-free society based on integrity and accountability.

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The main objective of the programme was to increase awareness among young people and the general public about the dangers of corruption and to encourage ethical values in society. By involving school students, the initiative also sought to build a sense of civic responsibility among the younger generation and to motivate citizens to stand against corrupt practices. The rally was widely appreciated for its positive message and active community participation.