Kullu: Teacher sent to three days' police custody in molestation case

Kullu, September 29
A court today sent a 57-year-old schoolteacher to three days police custody for allegedly molesting and showing objectionable videos to girls of Class II to V in a remote village of Anni subdivision of the district. The accused was arrested yesterday after the period of his interim bail granted by the HP High Court ended and its further extension was refused.
The matter came to light on September 12 but the police registered a case on September 20 following complaints by the parents of the victims. A case under Section 354 (D) of IPC, Section 10 of POCSO and the SC and ST Act was registered. However, the accused proceeded on leave on September 14 and later absconded. He then obtained interim bail from the High Court till September 28.
The parents of the victims had stated that their children told them that the accused used to take-off his as well as their clothes and lie over them. He also used to show objectionable videos to them, they added. He also used to spit in their mouths and on faces.
