Kullu teen allegedly ends life over Rs 2,000; farmer dies after eating pesticide-exposed apples

Two tragic deaths in Kullu district have highlighted the devastating consequences of financial distress and pesticide exposure.

Advertisement

A 16-year-old boy from the Bhuntar area allegedly consumed pesticide after his mother was unable to give him Rs 2,000. The incident occurred on July 22 when the teenager, a resident of Nanja village, asked his mother, Meera Devi, for money to accompany friends in search of work and to sing songs.

Advertisement

However, the family was facing severe financial hardship and his mother could not fulfil his request. Distressed by the refusal, the boy allegedly consumed a weedicide kept at home. His condition deteriorated rapidly and family members rushed him to hospital. He was admitted to Harihar Hospital in a critical condition but succumbed to his injuries during treatment on July 25.

Advertisement

Police reached the scene after receiving information, took the body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem examination. After the necessary formalities were completed, the body was handed over to the family. A case has been registered and police are investigating all aspects of the incident.

Kullu Superintendent of Police Madan Lal Kaushal appealed to parents and families to maintain open communication with children and pay close attention to their emotional well-being, particularly during difficult times.

Advertisement

In another incident, a farmer from Banjar subdivision died after consuming apples that had been exposed to pesticide spray. The deceased, Ram Lal, had sprayed pesticides on grass in his orchard on July 15. The following day, while under the influence of alcohol, he ate fallen apples from the ground without washing them.

His health began deteriorating by the evening, and he was taken to Banjar Hospital on July 17. He was later referred to the Regional Hospital in Kullu and subsequently to Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Nerchowk, where he died on the evening of July 23.

His wife, Hira Devi, told police that she did not suspect anyone in connection with his death. No external injury marks were found on the body. Police have preserved the viscera and are awaiting the post-mortem and forensic laboratory reports to determine the exact cause of death.

SP Madan Lal Kaushal said further legal action would be taken after the autopsy and viscera reports are received. He also emphasised the need to raise awareness about the safe handling of agricultural chemicals.