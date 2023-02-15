Kullu to be made model dist

Our Correspondent

Kullu, February 14

The zila parishad here has started an exercise to make Kullu a model district and a plan has been prepared to provide facilities to people in every panchayat.

Website developed A website has been developed and every panchayat is being linked online through this. People can approach the zila parishad through it and raise their issues, which will be addressed at the earliest. — Pankaj Parmar, Chairman, Kullu zila parishad

Kullu Zila Parishad Chairman Pankaj Parmar said the model district plan would be launched soon. “Opinion from intellectuals, officials and panchayat representatives among others will be taken to turn Kullu into a model district,” he added.

He said a blueprint had been prepared. “Under this programme, people will be connected with the zila parishad and they will benefit from various schemes of the government. The work will be done as per various parameters,” he added.

To ensure that the work under the programme went on smoothly, the zila parishad had set a target of reaching out to 1,10,928 families of 235 panchayats, Parmar said.

“The effort will aim to ensure that villagers and their houses are insured. Specially-abled people will get the benefit of various government schemes on their doorstep. Efforts will be made to trace specially-abled people, who have been deprived of various facilities,” he added.

Parmar said various other facilities will be ensured for such persons so that they could lead a better life. “A website has been developed by the zila parishad and every panchayat is being linked online through this. People can approach the zila parishad through the website and raise their issues, which will be catered to as soon as possible,” he added.

The chairman said, “Earlier, the zila parishad issued a Panchayati Raj helpline number, through which it reached out to 5,000 persons across the district and solved their problems.” “A target of three months has been set to turn Kullu into a model district. The programme will be taken to every village and regular surveys of the implementation and feedback of the plan will be carried out,” he said.

Besides solving problems of the masses, the objective of the plan would be to provide basic facilities, including electricity, water, employment and assistance, under various schemes of the government, he added.