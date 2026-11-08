Kullu to have 2-hour Diwali cracker window

Kullu Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jaibanti Thakur has issued strict guidelines governing the sale and use of firecrackers during Diwali. According to the orders, only green crackers will be permitted and these can be burst only between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali.

The administration has directed that only licensed vendors holding valid permits from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) will be allowed to sell green crackers. Temporary cracker shops must comply with all prescribed fire safety norms. Bursting of crackers has been prohibited in silence zones, including areas around hospitals, educational institutions and other notified quiet zones. Firecrackers can be used only at designated safe locations, away from markets and residential areas. The sale and use of crackers exceeding prescribed noise limits have also been banned, while the use of garland crackers has been completely prohibited.

Six locations in the Kullu subdivision have been notified for the sale of crackers and public fireworks displays.